Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Germany | Germans enjoyed a largely relaxed summer with many restrictions lifted, the dividend of a rapid response to the initial coronavirus outbreak and a reliance on early and widespread testing that won wide praise. It brought the number of daily COVID-19 cases down from a peak of more than 6,000 in late March to the few hundreds by the warmer months. But as people grew lax in following the rules the numbers began to climb to nearly quadruple the March daily record, and the country now finds itself in a new lockdown as it tries to bring the pandemic back under control. (Image: AP)

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on December 30.

12:30 p.m.

Bangladesh and India consolidate bilateral ties in 2020 amidst challenges posed by COVID-19.

Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra extended till January 31.

12:15 p.m.

Apex environment adjudication body NGT handled disputes involving multi-disciplinary issues relating to air and water pollution through a smooth digital workflow despite the novel coronavirus pandemic this year resulting in a nationwide lockdown.

Indian women's hockey team to resume international competition with tour of Argentina in January.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

12:10 p.m.

Himachal sees tourist influx due to snowfall and new year celebrations.

12:05 p.m.

Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7 and they will resume in a "strictly regulated" manner thereafter, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

12:04 p.m.

A sample taken in 30-40 seconds, upwards of 200 a day and at least 30,000 in five months -- add it up and you get lab technician Ashfaque Ahmed, a profile of commitment and courage in a pandemic told in numbers.

11:57 a.m.

Seven people who returned to Karnataka from the UK, were found to be infected with the mutated strain of coronavirus, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

11:14 a.m.

The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh coped with coronavirus and naxal menace during the year, consolidating rural economy with a slew of financial relief and employment-oriented measures in a bid to buck the post-pandemic trend in the country.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus.

11:09 a.m.

Twenty people who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

11:06 a.m.

As many as 13 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 16,709.

11:00 a.m.West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the

United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

10:52 a.m.

Key flyovers in Thane to be shut during New Year celebrations.

10:42 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 230 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths.

10:22 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,44,852 with 20,549 new infections being reported in a day while death toll increased to 1,48,439 with 286 new fatalities.

9:54 a.m.

Seven new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 4,936.

Six security personnel were among nine new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram.

7:06 a.m.Singapore starts COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers.