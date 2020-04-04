Coronavirus l Health ministry warns of essential medicine shortage if states don’t help with transportation

Citizen rushed out of their homes to fill in essential stuff despite PM assurance that essential services and store will continue to operate. (Image Source: News18)

The Health Ministry has warned of a shortage of medicines and medical devices if states do not provide “urgent intervention” during the lockdown period.

It has asked states to ensure “seamless production, distribution, and management of critical life-saving, essential medicines and medical devices” to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on April 4, the Ministry highlighted issues at the local level and asked states to issue appropriate instructions for effective resolution of challenges like transportation issues and availability of workforce.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

It stated that ancillary suppliers “are not able to operate or supply as they are many times not recognised by police and local administration to be essential commodities and services”, which will impact production in the coming weeks or days.

The Ministry listed suppliers of inputs such as packaging material, excipients (which are required for tablets and capsules manufacturing), utility consumables like briquettes/gases (which are required to run boilers) and spare parts as ancillary suppliers.

It further noted that courier services are a “very important factor in the supply chain of medicines”, adding that the pharma industry has informed that while these services have started operating it remains badly affected in Tier I and II cities.

“Dispatches from Carrying & Forwarding (C&F) agents to stockists has become a big challenge. If the courier services do not become operational soon then it will have a huge impact on the availability of medicines in Tier1 and Tier2 cities and rural areas,” the statement read.

“These issues require urgent intervention of the State authorities in order to ensure the availability of life saving essential medicines during this critical time,” it said.