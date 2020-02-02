Coronavirus | India's second case reported in Kerala; patient in isolation at hospital, stable

India’s second positive case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, reports suggest.

The patient has a travel history from China and been kept in isolation in a hospital. Reports suggest that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored. More details are awaited.

Reports suggest that a total of 1,793 people were kept under observation in Kerala after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state.

This comes at a time when the death toll in China, related to the novel coronavirus jumped to 304 on February 2.

Chinese health officials have said that the total number of cases in China has climbed to 14,380.

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on February 1 in China, the country’s national health commission has said.

