Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

India
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | India's second case reported in Kerala; patient in isolation at hospital, stable

Reports suggest that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored. More details are awaited

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India’s second positive case of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, reports suggest.

The patient has a travel history from China and been kept in isolation in a hospital. Reports suggest that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored. More details are awaited.

Reports suggest that a total of 1,793 people were kept under observation in Kerala after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state.

This comes at a time when the death toll in China, related to the novel coronavirus jumped to 304 on February 2.

related news

Chinese health officials have said that the total number of cases in China has climbed to 14,380.

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on February 1 in China, the country’s national health commission has said.

Also read: In-Depth | Coronavirus: The spread, the danger, the symptoms — and the social cost

(This story will be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 09:26 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

