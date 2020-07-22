App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 11:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India update: Total number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses grim 12 lakh-mark

The total number of cases of novel coronavirus globally crossed 15 million on July 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The total number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in India crossed the grim 12 lakh-mark on July 22, according to Worldometer.

The maximum number of cases were reported by Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

However, India's fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India also registered 28,472 recoveries on July 22, the highest so far, according to Health Ministry data. With this, the total number of recoveries surged to 7,53,049, improving the recovery rate to 63.13 percent.

According to government data, at present, there are 4,11,133 active cases. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus infection has risen to 28,732, with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on July 21.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus globally crossed 15 million on July 22.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

