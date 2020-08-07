Coronavirus India update: Total cases double to 20 lakh in just three weeks

Confirmed coronavirus cases in India officially surged past the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 -- just 21 days after crossing the 10 lakh-mark -- according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India had India officially crossed the 10 lakh-mark on July 17.

According to the last updated on the Ministry’s website at 8.00 am on August 7, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 20,27,074. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 41,585.

While 13,78,105 patients had recovered, 6,07,384 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the third country to register 20 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at around 67 percent.

While news reports earlier indicated that India had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on the evening of August 6 itself, the figure had not been corroborated with data from the Union Health Ministry.

Globally, there have been nearly 1.9 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. This phase of lockdown, termed ‘Unlock 3.0’, will remain in place till August 31.