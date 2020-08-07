Coronavirus India update: Testing facilities ramped up rapidly to 1,370 labs now from just one in January

India has significantly augmented its coronavirus testing infrastructure to 1,370 labs now from just one lab in January 2020 at the time of the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The lab network includes 921 labs in the government sector and 449 private labs.



It is to the credit of the graded & collaborative efforts of the Centre and States/UTs that widespread testing has enabled more than 6lakh tests daily for 3 days in a row. From 1 lab in Jan 2020, India now has 1370 labs. pic.twitter.com/IKQHXeD5rI — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 7, 2020

The “widespread testing” for COVID-19 in the labs has enabled more than six lakh tests daily for three days in a row, said the Union Ministry in a tweet on August 7.

A higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but citing an example of Delhi COVID-19 situation, the ministry said the cases will eventually lower when combined with other measures.

"Focused and coordinated containment, widespread testing combined with supervised isolation and effective treatment have resulted in increasing recovery rates and steadily falling case mortality. These have ensured declining percentage active cases," the ministry said in another tweet.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,27,88,393 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to August 6 with 6,39,042 samples being tested on Thursday.

Talking about the COVID-19 testing facilities in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the coronavirus-induced lockdown gave the government “time to augment health infrastructure and testing facilities".

"From one lab (for COVID-19 testing) in January, India has 1,370 laboratories at present. Indians anywhere can access a lab within three hours travel time and 33 of the 36 states and UTs exceed WHO's recommendation of testing 140 people per million per day," said the union minister at a virtual meeting of the regional director of WHO for South-East Asia (SEA) with ministers of health of the member nations on August 6.

India's COVID-19 tally has breached the 20-lakh mark.

