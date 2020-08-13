Coronavirus India update | States got 30 million N95 masks, 12.8 million PPE kits from Centre

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has distributed 30 million N95 masks and 12.8 million personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers across states.

Despite being imported initially, India started producing these indigenously soon. Production was ramped up to the extent that most of the personal PPE kits distributed by the Centre were eventually indigenously produced.

The Union Health Ministry stated on August 13 that its primary responsibility since COVID-19 outbreak has been to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country so that it is equipped to fight the pandemic.

Indian industries were encouraged to produce and sell essential equipment such as masks, PPE kits, and ventilators since the outbreak of the disease. Combined efforts by various ministries including health, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, made it possible to realise this in such a short time.

A Health Ministry statement read: “Since March 11, the Centre has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and over 1.28 crore PPE kits to states/Union Territories/central institutions free of cost. In addition, 22,533 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been delivered to various states/UTs/central institutions. The Centre is also ensuring their installation and commissioning.”

Growth has been gradual. Despite having just a handful of companies at the start producing essentials to make up for the dearth of supplies in the international market, India now boasts of at least 50 such domestic manufacturers. Not only is the country meeting its own demands comfortably right now, there is enough at present to export to other countries.

