Coronavirus India update | Indore bans public use of N95 valve masks, violators to be fined Rs 100

The use of N-95 masks with valved respirators was banned by the Indore administration on August 13.

All N95-valved masks, or any other mask with valves, have been banned with immediate effect. Any person seen wearing these in public will be fined Rs 100, The Times of India reported.

Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the order and informed that it will not apply to health workers and medical staff.

Authorised officials of the Municipal Corporation of Indore and Panchayat officials in rural areas have been appointed to ensure strict implementation of the decree and slap spot fines on violators.



Notably, the ban on masks with valved respirators is in line with the Centre's notification cautioning states and Union Territories about the shortcomings of such face masks.



Rajiv Garg, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health, said on July 20: “The use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask.”

Valved respirator masks with gaskets are effective in protecting the wearer from pathogens suspended in the air, but do not prevent the virus from spreading from an infected person wearing it to his or her immediate surroundings.