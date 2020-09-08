Coronavirus India Update | ICMR conducts over 5 crore COVID-19 tests

India has conducted more than 5 crore cumulative tests for the detection of COVID-19 so far. Of these, 10,98,621 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The COVID-19 tests per million have witnessed a rise from 6,396 on July 1 to 36,703 as of date, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Aggressive and widespread testing has essayed an important role in India's fight against the COVID pandemic, the ministry said.

India has come a long way from conducting just one test at the lab in the National Institute of Virology, Pune in January to 5,06,50,128 as on date with 10,98,621 samples being tested in 24 hours testifying the enlarged testing capacity in the country.

"The average daily tests conducted (week-wise) are demonstrating a consistent increase. This has registered a 3.2 times expansion from third week of July (3,26,971) to first week of September (10,46,470)," the ministry said.

ICMR, the apex body at the forefront of formulating the COVID-19 testing strategy in India, achieved a milestone of conducting 10 lakh coronavirus testing per day on August 22.

India has become the world’s second most affected country from the novel coronavirus infection with more than 42.80 lakh cases while the death toll has climbed to 72,775 in the country.

On September 4, the ICMR issued a new advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, allowing 'testing on demand' for individuals. But it has left it to the states to modify the approach as per their discretion.

It also advised testing on demand for "all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry".

The 'Advisory on Strategy for COVID-19 Testing in India' (version VI) said the state governments can simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.

It also suggested that 100 percent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been widespread transmission of the infection.

The ICMR also stressed that no emergency procedure (including deliveries) should be delayed for lack of tests, and pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility.