Coronavirus India update: Highest single-day spike of 52,123 cases takes total tally closer to 16 lakh

As many as 52,123 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry – making it the highest single-day spike in infections. During the same period, India reported 775 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total death toll closer to 35,000.

The number of recovered patients in India also crossed the 10 lakh-mark on July 30.

The spike in fresh cases took India’s total COVID-19 tally to 15.8 lakh including patients who have recovered, 5.2 lakh active cases and a death toll of 34,193. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreign nationals.

Of the 775 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 298 are from Maharashtra, 92 from Karnataka, 82 from Tamil Nadu, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 41 from West Bengal, 33 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 25 from Punjab, 24 from Gujarat, 15 Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Telangana.

Nine fatalities have been reported each from Bihar and Jharkhand, seven from Haryana, six from Rajasthan, five from Odisha, four from Assam, three from Goa, two each from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh and one each from Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at 64.4 percent.

On July 29, India became the third country to register 15 lakh or more COVID-19 cases.

Globally, there have been over 1.69 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 6.7 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the other most-affected countries.