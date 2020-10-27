172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-update-fresh-cases-drop-below-40000-for-first-time-in-three-months-6020771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India update: Fresh cases drop below 40,000 for first time in three months

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Moneycontrol News

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A totalof 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 percent while thecasefatality rate stands at 1.50 percent.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

There are6,25,857 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 7.88 percent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,the 30-lakh mark onAugust 23 and 40 lakh cases on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh cases on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of10,44,20,894samples have beentested up toOctober 24 with9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

