Coronavirus India update: Delhi govt now allows up to 200 guests at weddings

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on October 31 further relaxed rules for marriage-related functions. Now, up to 200 persons can attend marriage gatherings in closed spaces up from 50 persons.

The move comes amid a surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital in the past few days. Delhi recorded 5,062 fresh COVID-19 cases on October 31, taking the infection tally to over 3.86 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 11.5 percent amid festivities and rising pollution in the city.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated that all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies under the Delhi government will maintain "status quo" with respect to prohibited and permitted activities up to November 30.

It further said that the number of persons will be allowed in marriage-related gatherings subject to the condition that in closed spaces a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In open spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on the size of the ground, and with strict observance of social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, according to the order.

While only asymptomatic persons will be allowed, the order also stated that entry of guests must be regulated to ensure that it does not exceed the upper limit at any time.

For banquets, the air-conditioners should be set at a temperature of 24-30 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 40-70 percent.

The DDMA also said the stipulations of its previous order on October 11, for celebrating forthcoming festivals will also be continued up to November 30.

Delhi has reported over 5,000 cases every day since the last few days. The highest single-day spike till date -- 5,891 cases -- was recorded on October 30. As per the latest bulletin, Delhi has 32,719 active coronavirus cases.