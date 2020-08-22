Coronavirus India update | COVID-19 tally jumps to 29.7 lakh; case fatality rate down to 1.8%

With a record spike of 69,874 COVID-19 cases in a day, India's caseload increased to 29.75 lakh on August 22. The number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 22.22 lakh, taking the recovery rate to 74.69 percent, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 more fatalities being reported in the 24-hour period. The case fatality rate declined further to 1.87 percent.

There are 6.97 lakh active cases of the novel coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 23.43 percent of the total caseload.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 10.2 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 21 – the highest in a day so far. This meant that total 3.44 crore samples have been tested in the country up to August 21.

Of the 945 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 339 were from Maharashtra, 101 from Tamil Nadu, 93 from Karnataka, 91 from Andhra Pradesh, 64 from Uttar Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 34 from Punjab, 15 from Jammu and Kashmir, 14 each from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Delhi, 12 each from Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and 11 from Jharkhand.

Ten fatalities were reported from Odisha, nine from Goa, seven each from Haryana and Telangana, six each from Assam, Bihar and Puducherry, five from Uttarakhand, two each from Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Tripura have registered one fatality each.

The health ministry has been stressing that more than 70 percent of the deaths are occurred due to comorbidities.