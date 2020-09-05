Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 tally crosses 40 lakh-mark, death toll at 69,561

India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the 40 lakh-mark on September 5, the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows.

According to the figures updated on the ministry’s website at 8 am on September 5, the known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 40,23,179. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 69,561. India recorded 86,432 new COVID-19 cases and 1,089 deaths in the 24-hour period.

While 31,07,223 patients have recovered, 8,46,395 cases are still "active". India reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the third country after Brazil and the United States to register 40 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have reported the highest number of infections.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at around 77 percent. The case fatality rate is falling and is at around 1.7 percent.

Globally, there have been more than 2.64 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.69 lakh people have died because of the outbreak that started from China in late 2019.

India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 25. The restrictions have since been eased in a staggered manner. ‘Unlock 4.0’ began on September 1.