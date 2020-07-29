App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 tally crosses 15 lakh-mark, death toll at 34,193

India is the third country to register 15 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India officially crossed the 15 lakh-mark on July 29, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the data last updated on the Ministry’s website at 8.00 am on July 29, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 15,31,669. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 34,193.

While 9,88,029 patients had recovered, 5,09,447 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the third country to register 15 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at around 64 percent.

While news reports earlier indicated that India had crossed the 15 lakh-mark on the evening of July 28 itself, the figure had not been corroborated with data from the Union Health Ministry.

Globally, there have been over 1.6 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 6.5 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. This phase of lockdown, termed ‘Unlock 2.0’, will remain in place till July 31. The Centre is expected to issue guidelines for 'Unlock 3.0' soon.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.