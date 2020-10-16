Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 tally at 73.7 lakh, death toll rises to 1.12 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73.7 lakh with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 64 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.56 percent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on October 16.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1.12 lakh with the virus claiming 895 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8.00 am showed.

For eight days in a row, the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh. There are 8.04 lakh active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 10.92 percent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 64,53,779,the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.52 percent. "India continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 deaths per million population globally, currently pegged at 80,"the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9.2 crore samples have been tested up to October 15, with 10.2 lakh samples being tested on October 15.