Coronavirus India update | COVID-19 cases cross 25 lakh-mark, death toll at 49,036

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India officially crossed the 25 lakh-mark on August 15 -- the day when the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day.

According to the data last updated on the Union Health Ministry’s website at 8.00 am on August 15, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 25,26,192. The death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 49,036.

While 18,08,936 patients had recovered, 6,68,220 cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India had reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 30.

India is the third country to register 25 lakh or more COVID-19 cases, according to the Reuters tracker.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far.

The recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at around 72 percent.

Globally, there have been over 2.1 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of these, at least 7.5 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are the other most-affected countries.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. This lockdown, now called ‘Unlock 3.0’, has been extended till August 31.