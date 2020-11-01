Coronavirus India update: COVID-19 caseload nears 82 lakh; recovery rate at 91.54%

With 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,84,082,while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 74.91 lakh, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,22,111 with 470 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A totalof 74,91,513 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far taking thenational recovery rate to 91.54 per cent while thecasefatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are 5,70,458 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 6.97 percent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 10,98,87,303 samples have beentested up toOctober 31 with10,91,239 samples being tested on Saturday.