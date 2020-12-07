Coronavirus India Update: COVID-19 Caseload Drops 16% After Three Weeks

New COVID-19 cases in India have shown a decline of around 16 percent from the previous seven days. The fall comes after the new novel coronavirus infections largely stayed at the same level for three weeks.

With the decline in new cases, the weekly count of infections is now down by nearly two-thirds—62 percent—from their peak in September 6-13, a report by The Times of India said. The country has not yet shown any sign of a second wave of the pandemic, it added.

In the past week, 2,45,599 new cases were reported, falling from 2,91,903 in the previous week (November 22-29). The weekly infections had been around the 2.9-lakh mark in the previous two weeks as well. Therefore, the latest numbers represent the first big decline in the four weeks, the report said.

The drop, coming after Diwali, showed there was no second wave, the report said.

The fatalities remained unchanged in the past four weeks, at around 3,500 a week. The country registered 3,539 COVID-19 deaths in the past week (November 29-December 6), as per the report.

If the week's death toll was to be compared to September 13-20, which recorded a peak of 8,175 fatalities, the drop is of 58 percent, the report said.

India has, so far, recorded 96.44 lakh COVID-19 cases, including over 1.4 lakh deaths. While more than 91 lakh patients have recovered, about 4,03,248 cases remained active.