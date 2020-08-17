Coronavirus India update | Bihar extends lockdown until September 6

This comes after assessment of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state
Bihar government on August 17 announced an extension of the lockdown in the state due to coronavirus until September 6.
This comes after assessment of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the further restrictions imposed as of July 30 will remain active until September 6, the government said in a statement.
On July 30, Bihar had added more restrictions to the already-imposed guidelines under Unlock 3.
Bihar has recorded 1.03 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, including 72,324 recoveries and 461 deaths.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:06 pm