Coronavirus India update | Bihar extends lockdown until September 6

Bihar government on August 17 announced an extension of the lockdown in the state due to coronavirus until September 6.

This comes after assessment of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the further restrictions imposed as of July 30 will remain active until September 6, the government said in a statement.

On July 30, Bihar had added more restrictions to the already-imposed guidelines under Unlock 3.

Bihar has recorded 1.03 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, including 72,324 recoveries and 461 deaths.