172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-update-bihar-extends-lockdown-until-september-6-5717911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India update | Bihar extends lockdown until September 6

This comes after assessment of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state

Moneycontrol News

Bihar government on August 17 announced an extension of the lockdown in the state due to coronavirus until September 6.

This comes after assessment of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, the further restrictions imposed as of July 30 will remain active until September 6, the government said in a statement.

On July 30, Bihar had added more restrictions to the already-imposed guidelines under Unlock 3.

Close
Bihar has recorded 1.03 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, including 72,324 recoveries and 461 deaths.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Bihar #Covid-19 #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.