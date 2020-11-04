Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi hit by coronavirus third wave

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the national capital is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. Delhi has been witnessing a record surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The capital recorded 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 3, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark.

There has been a rise in COVID19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/YkoBzxxTGO

"There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying. We are monitoring the situation, and will take all necessary actions, the Chief Minister added.

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level.

The Centre had attributed the sudden surge in daily incidences in the last few days to greater movement of people during the festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

The active cases tally on November 3 stood at 36,375, as per the bulletin. The bulletin stated the total number of cases has climbed to 4,03,096, and the positivity rate stood at 11.29 percent.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account winter season-related respiratory problems, the large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh on November 4. With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

