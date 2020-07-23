Coronavirus India | PM Modi attended over 50 economic reform meets in a month: Report

Over the past month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended over 50 presentations and review meets aimed at catalysing measures taken to upend the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of opting for big-bang decisions with regard to mitigating the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister has been holding multiple brainstorming sessions to boost growth amid the pandemic.

A Times of India article quotes government sources as saying that PM Modi has been packing multiple virtual meetings every day to make up for the lack of face-to-face interactions and public programmes, with each meeting lasts for around two hours and has about 10 people attending it.

As per the news report, the prime minister is presently looking at multiple sectoral reforms instead of a big stimulus packages. The meetings are primarily centered on welfare policies that will benefit the poor and middle class. However, the measures may not be rolled out until the previous ones play out perfectly.