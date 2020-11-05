Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam reports no COVID-19 death after 115 days

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US sets new record for increase in COVID-19 cases day after election

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases yesterday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally. Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on the day: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, whose outcome has yet to be decided.