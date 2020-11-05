Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam reports no COVID-19 death after 115 days
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 227th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 83,13,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,23,611 deaths. A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.09 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.79 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.23 lakh have died so far.
Assam reports no COVID deaths after 115 days
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US sets new record for increase in COVID-19 cases day after election
The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases yesterday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally. Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on the day: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.
The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, whose outcome has yet to be decided.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE Updates | Meghalaya yesterday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 72 were cured of the disease while 60 new infections pushed the tally to 9,801, a senior health department official said. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 8,752 with the 72 new recoveries on the day, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 92 percent of total COVID-19 cases are recovered in India: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | UK daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 492
Britain recorded 492 new COVID-19 deaths yesterday, the biggest toll since May 13 and up from 397 on Tuesday, government data showed. The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive COVID-19 test now stands at 47,742. The daily figures also showed 25,177 new cases of COVID-19. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports no COVID deaths after 115 days
Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths after 115 days yesterday while 380 new cases took the tally to 2,07,741, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Altogether 655 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,98,694. The recovery rate at present is 95.64 percent. The state now has 8,110 active cases, the minister said. The death toll remained unchanged at 934, he said, adding that three persons have migrated out of the state.
