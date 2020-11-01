Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 1,470 fresh COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to 2.90 lakh

Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | 18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study

About 18 election rallies by US President Donald Trump are estimated to have lead to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and likely led to more than 700 deaths, a new study by Stanford University researchers said, stressing that the communities where the Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death.

In the study titled 'The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of COVID-19: The Case of Trump Rallies', researchers concluded 18 rallies by Trump held between June 20 and September 22 "ultimately resulted in more than 30,000 incremental confirmed cases of COVID-19 and likely led to more than 700 deaths, which may not necessarily have been among attendees. Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low. The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death," the researchers said in the study. (PTI)