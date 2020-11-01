Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 01, 2020 07:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: 1,470 fresh COVID-19 cases take Odisha's tally to 2.90 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 81 lakh. There are 5,82,649 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 223rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 81,37,119 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,21,641 deaths. A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.16 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.34 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' has begun. Globally, more than 4.59 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.9 lakh have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
336 fresh COVID cases take Assam's tally to 2.06 lakh
Odisha reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 757 cases, 23 deaths in Pune
Pune reported 757 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 3,23,577, while 350 people were discharged and 23 died of the infection, an official said yesterday. The death toll in the district is 7,880, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | 18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
About 18 election rallies by US President Donald Trump are estimated to have lead to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and likely led to more than 700 deaths, a new study by Stanford University researchers said, stressing that the communities where the Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death.
In the study titled 'The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of COVID-19: The Case of Trump Rallies', researchers concluded 18 rallies by Trump held between June 20 and September 22 "ultimately resulted in more than 30,000 incremental confirmed cases of COVID-19 and likely led to more than 700 deaths, which may not necessarily have been among attendees. Our analysis strongly supports the warnings and recommendations of public health officials concerning the risk of COVID-19 transmission at large group gatherings, particularly when the degree of compliance with guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing is low. The communities in which Trump rallies took place paid a high price in terms of disease and death," the researchers said in the study. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Spain LIVE Updates | Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of COVID-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.
Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.
In the northern Spanish city of Logroño, about 150 people attacked police with stones, set fire to containers and looted shops, police reported. Riot police were drafted in to quell disturbances in Haro, in the wine-growing region of La Rioja. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 case fatality rate has reached below 1.5 percent and is continuously declining: Ministry of Health and Public Welfare
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 336 fresh COVID cases take Assam's tally to 2.06 lakh
The COVID-19 deaths in Assam increased to 930 yesterday with four more persons succumbing to the disease, while 336 new infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,06,351, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 1,386 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 1,96,051.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,90,116 yesterday as 1,470 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official told news agency PTI. Twelve fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,320, he said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 223rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.