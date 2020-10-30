Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 30, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh logs 2,005 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally at 1.83 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 80 lakh. There are 6,03,687 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 221st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 80,40,203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,20,527 deaths. A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,03,687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.5 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.99 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.49 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.7 lakh have died so far.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Brazil will have a COVID-19 vaccine by June 2021: Regulator
Ladakh adds 61 COVID-19 cases
2,005 new cases, 53 deaths in Chhattisgarh
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Brazil will have a COVID-19 vaccine by June 2021, says regulator
Brazil expects to have a vaccine against COVID-19 approved and ready for use in a national inoculation program by June, the head of the country's health regulator Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, said yesterday.
With the world's worst outbreak of coronavirus after the United States and India, Brazil has become a key testing ground and has approved late stage clinical trials for four vaccines that are under development.
Torres told Reuters that Anvisa has not decided on the minimum efficacy to require but he said the agency has approved vaccines in the past with less than 50% effectiveness.
Health authorities in Europe are debating whether to accept a so-called efficacy rate of less than 50% to be able to deliver a vaccine sooner, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | The Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) in partnership with the Jaipur Municipal Corporation organised an awareness campaign on COVID-19 and distributed free face masks to people in the city yesterday. The campaign began with a 'nukkad natak' in the JMC Adarsh Nagar Zonal office by youth forums from Sitaram Nagar and Patel Nagar slum areas. The participants highlighted the importance of wearing masks, and urged the audience to take care of persons with co-morbidities and come together to break the chain of the infection. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE Updates | Meghalaya's Urban Affairs Minister Sniwbhalang Dhar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing home isolation, according to an official. Dhar is the third minister in the state to have contracted the disease. Earlier, health minister AL Hek and power minister James PK Sangma were diagnosed with the infection. Sangma had recovered from the disease, while Hek is still under home isolation, Health Services director Aman War said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Ladakh LIVE Updates | Ladakh records 61 new COVID-19 cases
The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and one more virus-related death, taking the infection case load to 6,085 and the fatalities to 74, officials told news agency PTI. A total of 107 patients also recovered from the disease, bringing down the active cases to 643, they said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Aggressive and targeted COVID-19 testing has proved very effective in early identification, early isolation and early hospitalization. This has also kept the new numbers within manageable limits and the deaths low: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India has exponentially scaled up its COVID-19 testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 crore at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | 2,005 new cases, 53 deaths in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 1,83,588 yesterday after 2,005 people tested positive, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,59,268, an official said. 53 new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the toll to 1,989, he said. A total of 275 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,597 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 22,331 active cases. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,893 as 18 more people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, according to an official. East Sikkim district reported 17 fresh cases, while South Sikkim registered one, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) Member Sonam Bhutia said. Sikkim now has 268 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,476 patients have been cured of the infection, 67 people died of the disease, and 82 have migrated to other states. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 221st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.