Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's daily infection tally crosses 6K-mark for the first time

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,94,415 on Tuesday as 1,201 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,352, a health department official said. As many as 697 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 504 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0,.45 percent, he said. Odisha now has 12,457 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far tested 46.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,080 on Monday, he said.

