Nov 04, 2020 07:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's daily infection tally crosses 6K-mark for the first time
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed coronavirus cases in India have risen to 82 lakh. There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 226th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 82,67,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,23,097 deaths. A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.96 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' has begun. Globally, more than 4.7 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.07 lakh have died so far.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,94,415 on Tuesday as 1,201 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,352, a health department official said. As many as 697 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 504 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.
The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0,.45 percent, he said. Odisha now has 12,457 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far tested 46.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,080 on Monday, he said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID death toll crosses 7,000-mark with 56 new fatalities
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 7,000-mark to reach 7,013 on Tuesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of recoveries reached 3,42,133 after 4,058 people tested negative for the infection. The discharge rate now is 88.73 percent.
The bulletin said that 3,981 fresh positive cases reported from across the state pushed the tally to 3,85,589. The number of active cases currently is 35,443, it
said.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi records 6,725 cases; daily infection tally crosses 6K-mark for the first time
Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city. The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark.
