Oct 31, 2020 07:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 5,891 COVID-19 cases, tally at 3.81 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 80 lakh. There are 5,94,386 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 222nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 80,88,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,21,090 deaths. A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.35 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.15 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.54 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.8 lakh have died so far.
Delhi records highest single-day spike of 5,891 COVID-19 cases
Sikkim reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
The highest single-day rise of 5,891 COVID-19 cases yesterday took Delhi's tally of infection to over 3.81 lakh, while the positivity rate shot up to nearly 10 per cent amid festivities and rising pollution in the city. This was the third consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. On Thursday, the city recorded 5,739 cases of coronavirus infection. The national capital also recorded 47 new fatalities yesterday, pushing the death toll to 6,470, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE Updates | Sikkim reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,913 yesterday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 68, an official said. An 87-year-old man succumbed to the infection, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, adding the patient also had comorbidities. Sikkim now has 254 active coronavirus cases, while 3,509 people have recovered from the disease and 82 patients have migrated to other states, Bhutia said. (PTI)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 222nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.