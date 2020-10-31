Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 5,891 COVID-19 cases, tally at 3.81 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 222nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 80,88,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,21,090 deaths. A total of 73,73,375 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.35 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 91.15 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.54 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.8 lakh have died so far.