Nov 07, 2020 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi reports over 7,000 cases for first time, tally rises above 4.23 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 84 lakh. There are 5,20,773 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 229th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 84,11,724 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,24,985 deaths. A total of 77,65,966 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,20,773 active cases in the country as of date, which comprise 6.19 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.32 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.92 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.41 lakh have died so far.
Delhi records over 7K cases for first time
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Just In: Voting begins for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | New COVID-19 recoveries have exceeded new cases continuously in past few weeks in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | 4 COVID-19 deaths in Assam after no fatalities for 2 days
After registering no COVID-19 deaths for two days in a row, Assam yesterday reported four such fatalities, while 335 new positive cases took the tally to 2,08,389, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll has gone up to 938. Altogether 926 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 2,00,381. The recovery rate is 96.15 percent now. The state currently has 7,067 active cases, the minister said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records over 7,000 cases for first time
Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time taking the tally to over 4.23 lakh yesterday, while the death toll rose to 6,833 with 64 more fatalities, authorities said. The 7,178 fresh cases were diagnosed following the 58,860 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.19 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The previous highest single-day spike till date in the national capital -- 6,842 cases -- was recorded on Wednesday. (PTI)
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 229th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 6.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.