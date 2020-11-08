Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 tally rises to over 4.3 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: The country's COVID-19 tally has risen above 84 lakh, of which 5,16,632 are active cases.
Today is the 230th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 84,62,080 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,25,562 deaths. There are currently 5,16,632 active cases in the country, and 78,19,886 people have recuperated from the disease so far. Globally, more than 4.92 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.41 lakh have died so far.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Kerala adds 7201 new COVID-19 cases; toll climbs to 1668
Kerala recorded 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 61 health workers, as the toll climbed to 1668 with 28 new fatalities. As many as 7120 have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far 3,95,624, while 83,261 are under treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. The Covid case load in the state has mounted to 4,68,670 with the new additions.
In the last 24 hours, 64,051 samples have been tested while so far 50,49,635 samples have been sent for testing. Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases (1042), followed by Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864 and Thiruvananthapuram 719, the minister said. Of the positive cases, 6,316 persons were infected through contact while 96 had come from outside the state. As many as 3,07,107 are under observationin various districts, including 20,785 in hospitals. Fourteen new areas were includedin the hot spot list and 38 were removed.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 2,341 new cases,COVID-19 cases dip below 19,000
Tamil Nadu saw the number of active COVID-19 cases declining further to 18,966 while 2,341 new COVID-19 infections pushed the tally to 7,41,488. As many as 25 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 11,324, a health department bulletin said.
The number of recoveries stood at 2,352 on Saturday, pushing the total number of those cured to 7,11,198 so far, the bulletin said. Active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 18,966. To the State''s 7.41 lakh cases, Chennai accounted for 2,04,258 with 603 new infections.
Of the 11,324 death toll, the State capital''s share was 3,711 the bulletin said. As many as 80,112 samples were tested and in total 1,04,86,338 specimens have been examined till date. Coimbatore recorded 213 new cases followed by Thiruvallur 137, Tiruppur 114, Chengalpet 112, Erode 108, Salem 106. Tenkasi recorded the least with six new infections.
Of the dead, three were without comorbidities which include a 35-year-old-woman from Chengalpet who succumbed due to ''respiratory failure.'' A 30-year-old man from Villupuram died due to ''COVID-19 pneumonia'' while a 101-year-old man from Chennai died due to ''acute respiratory distress syndrome''.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: US Election 2020 | Joe Biden vows to tackle COVID; to name advisers on November 9
US President-elect Joe Biden has assured Americans that his first task is to get the raging coronavirus pandemic under control with a definite plan that will be "built on bedrock science," as the deadly disease has killed over 237,000 people in the country.
"That's the only way we can get back to living," Biden said in his victory speech, hours after he was declared the winner of the November 3 presidential election held amidst the pandemic.
He also announced that on Monday he will form a group of leading scientists and experts to bring the pandemic under control.
"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he said in his hometown of Delaware.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new COVID-19 cases; 792 recover, 13 die
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,76,468 on Saturday with 865 more detections while 13 fatalities took the toll to 3,017, a health official said.
A total of 792 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recoveries to 1,65,715, he said.
While three patients died in Indore, two each succumbed to the viral infection in Ratlam and Rajgarh. One patient died each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Morena, Betul and Agar Malwa, the official added. Of the 865 fresh cases, Bhopal accounted for 173 cases, Indore 81, Gwalior 81 and Jabalpur 31.
The overall number of cases in Indore rose to 34,528 and to 25,893 in Bhopal. The death toll in Indore stood at 690 while it is 488 in Bhopal, the official added. Jabalpur and Gwalior so far recorded 13,000 and 12,679 cases, respectively, he said. Indore now has 1,730 active cases, followed by 1,556 in Bhopal, 539 in Jabalpur and 416 in Gwalior.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 1,76,468, new cases 865, death toll 3,017, recovered 1,65,715, active cases 7,736, number of people tested so far 31,23,070.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Karnataka reports sharp dip in COVID cases with 2,258 infections and 22 deaths
Karnataka continued to show sharp decline in new coronavirus cases with 2,258 fresh infections and 22 deaths, taking the tally and cumulative fatalities to 8,44,147 and 11,369 respectively on Saturday.
There were as many as 1,06,317 tests done today including 78,494 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 86.20 lakh, the health department said. The state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, in the last week of September to the first week of October.
The total infections comprise 7,99,439 discharges cumulatively including 2,235 on Saturday and 33,320 total active cases including 887 in the ICU, a health department bulletin said.Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,046 fresh infections and 7 deaths.It is after many months that the city has reported fatalities in single digits due to coronavirus.
Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,47,748 infections, 3,945 deaths, 3,25,824 discharges, including 502 on Saturday, and 17,978 active cases. According to the health bulletin, 165 cases were reported in Tumakuru, 98 in Chitradurga, 83 in Hassan, 79 in Mysuru, 72 in Dakshina Kannada, 70 in Bengaluru Rural, 68 in Mandya, 63 in Chikkamagaluru, 58 in Vijayapura, 56 in Chikkaballapura and 55 in Ballari.
Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal and Raichur were also among the districts from where the fresh coronavirus cases were reported. The department said three deaths due to COVID-19 took place in Tumakuru and two deaths each in Kolar and Mysuru. One death each took place in Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: West Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the state''s coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.
West Bengal's COVID-19 recovery count rose to 3,59,071 as a record 4,339 more people were cured of the disease, the bulletin said.The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state improved to 89.46 percent, it said.
Fifty-eight more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,235, the bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 20, followed by North 24 Parganas (15), Howrah and Hooghly (four each) and South 24 Parganas (three), it said.
Forty-eight of the fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 35,088 active coronavirus cases. The state has so far tested 48.69 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,227 in the last 24 hours, it added.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 2 COVID deaths, 248 new infections
Assam''s COVID-19 death toll on Saturday went up to 940 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, while 248 new infections pushed the tally to 2,08,637, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Altogether 555 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 2,00,936.
The state currently has of 6,758 active cases, the minister said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state, he said. "Two more patients succumbed to their infections today... My condolences to the bereaved families & friends," Sarma said on Twitter.
The new deaths were reported from Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts. With this, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 940. However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government''s Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.
"248 Cases detected out of 23232 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 1.07%," the minister tweeted. The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 48,34,733.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bihar reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities
Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,21,810 on Saturday as 819 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Seven fresh fatalities pushed the state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,136, it said.
As many as 1,000 more people were cured of the disease, taking Bihar''s recovery count to 2,13,911 and improving the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 96.44 per cent, the bulletin said. Bihar now has 6,763 active coronavirus cases, it said.
Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 262, followed Gaya (57), Nalanda (49), Saharsa (34) and Darbhanga (30), the bulletin said. Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Gopalganj and Saran districts and one each in Patna, Munger and Sitamarhi, it said.
The state has so far tested 1.18 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,29,143 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the three lakh-mark on Saturday as 1,372 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen fresh fatalities pushed the state''s coronavirus death toll to 1,410, he said.
The fresh infections reported in all the 30 districts pushed Odisha''s COVID-19 caseload to 3,00,140, the official said. As many as 1,683 more people were cured of the disease, taking Odisha''s recovery count to 2,86,857 and improving the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state to 95.57 per cent, he said.
The state's case fatality ratio stands at 0.46 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said. As many as 796 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while the rest were found during contact tracing, he said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 145, followed by Cuttack (121) and Nuapada (108), the official said. Three fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, two each in Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur and Bargarh, and one each in Puri, Balasore, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, he said.