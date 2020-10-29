Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Telangana registers 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 220th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 80,40,203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,20,527 deaths. A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,03,687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.5 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.99 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.6 lakh have died so far.