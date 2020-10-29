Live now
Oct 29, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Telangana registers 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 80 lakh. There are 6,03,687 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 220th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 80,40,203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,20,527 deaths. A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 6,03,687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 7.5 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 90.99 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 4.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 11.6 lakh have died so far.
Mizoram adds 49 COVID-19 cases
Assam reports 448 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,580 today as 108 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. "Two Army jawans and an Indian Reserve Battalion personnel are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Three undertrial prisoners lodged in Jully Central Jail and three health workers also contracted the disease, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark tosday, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh, with 49,881 new cases. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | 1,504 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Telangana recorded 1,504 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 2.35 lakh while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,324 in the state. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 288, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 118 and Rangareddy 115, a government bulletin said today providing data as of 8 PM on October 28. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 4.76 lakh on October 28, after the state reported 1,980 new infections in 24 hours. UP's death toll stands at 6,958. With over 16.54 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Coronavirus state-wise tally
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE updates | Health Department: 1,504 new COVID-19 cases, 1,436 recoveries and five deaths were reported yesterday. Total confirmed cases stand at 2.35 lakh, including 2.16 lakh recoveries, 1,324 deaths and 17,979 active cases.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 28 with 10,75,760 samples being tested on Wednesday.