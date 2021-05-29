MARKET NEWS

May 29, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,617 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.5 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.77 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,22,512 deaths. A total of 2,51,78,011 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 22,28,724 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 8.5 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 90.3 percent. Globally, more than 16.92 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 35.18 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.5 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 29, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Today's COVID-19 data highlights:

    > 1.73 lakh new cases, 3,617 new deaths, 2.84 lakh new recoveries, 1.14 lakh dip in active cases
    > New cases lowest in 46 days
    > New cases below 2 lakh for the second consecutive day
    > Deaths below 4,000 for the third consecutive day
    > Tamil Nadu reports 31.8k new cases, Karnataka 22.82k, Kerala 22.31k, Maharashtra 20.74k
    > Maharashtra reports 973 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 486, Karnataka 401
    > Five states report rise in active cases. All 5 in the North East
    > Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is 25 percent (world average is -15 percent)
    > 30.62 lakh new vaccinations. 20.89 crore total
    > Vaccinations highest in 32 days
    > 20.80 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 8.36 percent (9 percent the previous day)
    > Test positivity rate: Sikkim 27.29 percent, Goa 25.27 percent, West Bengal 22.82 percent, Uttar Pradesh 0.91 percent, Delhi 1.53 percent, Bihar 2.10 percent, Jharkhand 2.38 percent

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,77,29,247, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,51,78,011 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 22,28,724, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3,22,512, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    India's cumulative COVID-19 tests surges past 34 crore ##Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 34,11,19,909 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 28 with 20,80,048 samples being tested on Friday.

  • May 29, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | National Commission for Protection of Child Rights wrote to Principal Secretaries of all states and union territories (UTs): "States/UTs must upload the required data of all such children, who have become orphan or lost either of their parents to COVID-19, at the Bal Swaraj portal under the COVID-Care link." (ANI)

  • May 29, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Delhi govt floats global expression of interest for 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

    The Delhi government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for the procurement of 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on an urgent basis. The offered COVID-19 vaccine must be duly approved by a competent authority of the government of India, the Directorate General of Health Services said in the EOI document. If the vaccine is not yet approved for use in India, the manufacturers, importers or authorised agents of the maker can apply, but should obtain requisite permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said. (PTI)

  • May 29, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | USAID administrator Samantha Power met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which they discussed shared priorities for development and humanitarian assistance amid the current surge of COVID-19 across India, a spokesperson of the agency said on yesterday. Power and Jaishankar discussed areas for important collaboration on pandemic response efforts in India, as well as strategies to catalyse private capital to save lives, counter the spread of the pandemic, and strengthen health systems for the future, USAID acting spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said.

    Read more | USAID chief meets Jaishankar; discusses COVID-19 assistance to India

  • May 29, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) yesterday came out with revised guidelines for vaccination against coronavirus. Students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk in at three dedicated vaccination centres -- Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital -- to get jabs on these three days, the BMC said. (PTI)

  • May 29, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports 78 more Covid deaths, 2,648 new infections

    COVID-19 claimed 78 more lives and infected 2,648 people in Rajasthan yesterday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,181 and the number of total infection cases to 9,33,848. Jaipur reported the highest number of 17 deaths followed by Bikaner and Alwar (six each), according to an official report. Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum 501 were reported from Jaipur while 178 and 173 persons tested positive in Alwar and Jodhpur respectively. A total of 8,63,175 persons have recovered from infection and the number of active cases at present is 62,492. (PTI)

  • May 29, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam reports 80 more COVID deaths, 5,436 fresh cases

    Assams coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,98,010 yesterday as 5,436 people tested positive for the infection while 80 new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 3,168, the National Health Mission bulletin said. Rajya Sabha MP and state Congress president Ripun Bora tested positive on the day and urged all who came in contact with him to get tested. 
    "I have tested COVID positive. All those in closeproximity with me in the last one week are requested to kindly get themselves tested", Bora tweeted.
    At present, Assam has 53,317 COVID-19 active cases. (PTI)

