Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 1.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 3,617 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Today's COVID-19 data highlights:
> 1.73 lakh new cases, 3,617 new deaths, 2.84 lakh new recoveries, 1.14 lakh dip in active cases
> New cases lowest in 46 days
> New cases below 2 lakh for the second consecutive day
> Deaths below 4,000 for the third consecutive day
> Tamil Nadu reports 31.8k new cases, Karnataka 22.82k, Kerala 22.31k, Maharashtra 20.74k
> Maharashtra reports 973 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 486, Karnataka 401
> Five states report rise in active cases. All 5 in the North East
> Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is 25 percent (world average is -15 percent)
> 30.62 lakh new vaccinations. 20.89 crore total
> Vaccinations highest in 32 days
> 20.80 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 8.36 percent (9 percent the previous day)
> Test positivity rate: Sikkim 27.29 percent, Goa 25.27 percent, West Bengal 22.82 percent, Uttar Pradesh 0.91 percent, Delhi 1.53 percent, Bihar 2.10 percent, Jharkhand 2.38 percent