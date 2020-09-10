172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-india-news-live-updates-statewise-tally-delhi-pune-mumbai-tamil-nadu-oxford-astrazeneca-coronavirus-vaccine-covid-19-lockdown-news-live-5819541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Sep 10, 2020 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 43.7 lakh.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 171st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 43,70,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 73,890 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.77 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.98 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
  • September 10, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Top UN officials have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated discrimination and other human rights violations that can fuel conflict, and its indirect consequences are dwarfing the impact of the virus itself in the world's most fragile countries. (AP)

  • September 10, 2020 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | As we age, the immune system begins to shift into a heightened state of alert, dialing up inflammation and running out of certain immune cells.

    Read: How the aging immune system makes older people vulnerable to COVID-19

  • September 10, 2020 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | PM Modi speaks to Saudi King Salman, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following COVID

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia yesterday and the two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Prime Minister's Office (PPMO) said PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing presidency of the G20 grouping.

    Read more here

  • September 10, 2020 07:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports 53 new COVID deaths, 3,107 fresh cases

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,730 yesterday with 53 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

    The tally also went up to 1.9 lakh after 3,107 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, it said.

  • September 10, 2020 06:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 43,70,128. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 33,98,844 patients have recovered, 73,890 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,97,394. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.

  • September 10, 2020 06:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.77 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.98 lakh.

    With over 63.42 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.

  • September 10, 2020 06:49 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 171st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

