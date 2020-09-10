Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.9 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE updates | PM Modi speaks to Saudi King Salman, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia yesterday and the two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister's Office (PPMO) said PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing presidency of the G20 grouping.

Read more here