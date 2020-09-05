Live now
Sep 05, 2020 07:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1.2 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 39.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77.1 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 166th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 39,36,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68,472 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.1 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.64 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.69 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra records highest one-day spike of 19,218 cases
Maharashtra reported its highest single-day rise of 19,218 coronavirus positive cases on September 4, which pushed the state's overall tally to 8.6 lakh, a health department official said.
The state's previous biggest one-day surge was registered on September 3 with 18,105 cases, the official said.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 15 deaths, 2,891 new COVID-19 cases in Assam
Fifteen more people died from COVID-19 in Assam yesterday as 2,891 new cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 1.21 lakh, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
So far, 345 people have died from the infection in Assam, the minister said, adding that the state reported its highest single-day death toll yesterday. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 39,36,747. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 30,37,151 patients have recovered, 68,472 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,31,124. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.64 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.69 lakh.
With over 61.65 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 166th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.