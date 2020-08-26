Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally zooms to 94,592 with 1,973 new cases; 260 die
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates: Total confirmed cases have surged past 31 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 75.92 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 156th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 31,67,323 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58,390 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 75.92 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.38 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.17 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Assam reports 1,973 new infections
Rajasthan sees 1,370 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Russia seeks collaboration with India for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V': Sources
The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, reported news agency PTI citing sources.
According to government sources, the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 in its meeting held on August 22.
Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 8 more COVID deaths, 1,973 new infections
Assam's coronavirus tally rose to 94,592 yesterday after 1,973 cases were reported, while eight people succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 260, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Three of the eight patients who died during the day are from Kamrup Metropolitan district, while Nalbari, Baksa, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Majuli reported one fatality each, he said.
The mortality rate in the state is currently 0.27 percent. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 1,204 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city
Pune city reported 1,204 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 85,700, according to a municipal health official.
The death toll reached 2,077 with 44 patients succumbing, while 1,123 patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan sees 13 COVID-19 deaths, 1,370 fresh cases
Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 980, a health department official told news agency PTI.
The state also reported 1,370 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total number of people infected by the infection stands at 73,325, out of these, 14,219 people are under treatment, he said. The official said 53,376 people have been discharged after treatment till now.
