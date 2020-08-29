Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 33.8 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 76.3 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 159th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 33,87,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 61,529 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.3 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.46 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.32 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 test mandatory for MPs attending Monsoon Session of Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has announced that all Members of Parliament will have to take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins.
The Monsoon Session is likely to begin on September 14 will conclude on October 1.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE updates | Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19 in Chennai
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, died of COVID-19 disease at a Chennai hospital yesterday.
The 70-year-old parliamentarian was taken to the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and was reportedly in a critical condition.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.01 lakh
With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark yesterday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286.
Till now, 79,307 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals and three migrated. Assam now has 21,771 active COVID-19 cases. The first case in the state was detected on March 31 and the total cases crossed the one lakh mark in 150 days. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 33,87,500. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 25,83,948 patients have recovered, 61,529 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,42,023. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.46 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.32 lakh.
With over 58.85 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 159th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
