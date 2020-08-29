Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.01 lakh

With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the one lakh mark yesterday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286.

Till now, 79,307 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals and three migrated. Assam now has 21,771 active COVID-19 cases. The first case in the state was detected on March 31 and the total cases crossed the one lakh mark in 150 days. (Input from PTI)