Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 70,020

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 28,36,925. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

While 20,96,664 patients have recovered, 53,866 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,86,395. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.