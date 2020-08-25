Live now
Aug 25, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam reports 1,879 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 92,619
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 31 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 75.3 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 155th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 31,06,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 57,542 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 75.3 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.35 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.11 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Haryana CM tests positive for COVID-19
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 81,479
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea closes most schools in Seoul area to battle resurgent COVID-19
South Korea today ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, the latest in a series of precautionary measures aimed at heading off a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the country's total to 17,945 with 310 deaths. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital in Ranchi yesterday as a precautionary measure, official sources told news agency PTI. Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam reports 1,879 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 252 in Assam after 10 people succumbed to the disease while 1,879 new infections took the states tally to 92,619, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The fresh cases were detected out of 28,670 tests conducted during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is 6.55 percent, the minister said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | 35 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mizoram. Total cases in the state rise to 953 and 461 cured/discharged. Active cases stand at 492: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram (ANI)
Coronavirus in Haryana LIVE Updates | Haryana CM, Assembly Speaker test positive for COVID-19
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is set to begin.
Khattar's test report came positive yesterday, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus. (PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | COVID-19 discharge rate improves in Bengal
The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal has improved to 78.46 percent yesterday from 58.54 percent on August 18, state health department said.
Altogether 3,285 patients were released from different hospitals during the day. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 81,479; death toll mounts to 419
Odisha's COVID-19 tally shot up to 81,479 yesterday as 2,949 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 419, a senior health official told news agency PTI. Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh cases at 589, followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215) and Ganjam (179), he said.
