Aug 22, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 87,908
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 29 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 74.3 percent
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 152nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 29,05,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 54,849 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 74.3 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.28 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.93 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Drug developer Moderna Inc said it has so far enrolled 13,194 participants in the ongoing late-stage 30,000-volunteer US trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
In a tweet, the company also said that 18 percent of the participants currently enrolled are Black, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, groups among the hardest hit by the coronavirus virus pandemic. Moderna began the study of its vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, in July and expects to complete enrolment in September. (Input from Reuters)
Delhi recorded 1,250 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.58 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,270, authorities said.
According to the bulletin, 1.42 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,818. (Input from PTI)
The World Health Organization (WHO) hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years, the health authority’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on August 21, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.
Assam reported 1,856 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the tally to 87,908, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
So far, 63,120 people have recovered from the disease, while three migrated out of the state. The recovery rate in the state is 73.40 percent, and the doubling rate of cases has increased to 17.7 days from 15.8 last week, as per official data. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 29,05,823. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 21,58,946 patients have recovered, 54,849 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,92,028. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.28 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.93 lakh.
With over 55.91 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 152nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.