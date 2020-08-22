Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rises to 87,908

Coronavirus vaccine LIVE updates | Moderna says over 40% of participants enrolled for vaccine trial

Drug developer Moderna Inc said it has so far enrolled 13,194 participants in the ongoing late-stage 30,000-volunteer US trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In a tweet, the company also said that 18 percent of the participants currently enrolled are Black, Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, groups among the hardest hit by the coronavirus virus pandemic. Moderna began the study of its vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, in July and expects to complete enrolment in September. (Input from Reuters)