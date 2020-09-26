Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally rises to 2.4 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 58.1 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 187th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 58,18,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 92,290 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 80.7 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.23 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.83 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases
China (mainland) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, compared with eight cases announced a day earlier, the national health authority said.
The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 patients, rose to 30 from 18 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in mainland China now stands at 85,337, while the number of total deaths remained unchanged at 4,634. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal records 3,190 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 4,665 yesterday after 59 more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The tally went up to 2.41 lakh after 3,190 people tested positive for the contagion. The state’s recovery rate stands at 87.54 percent. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 58,18,570. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 47,56,164 patients have recovered, 92,290 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,70,116. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.23 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.83 lakh.
With over 70 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 187th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.