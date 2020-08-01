Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases rise to 31,877 in Odisha, death toll reaches 177

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 131th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 16,38,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 35,747 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.5 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' begins today.

Globally, there have been over 1.75 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.77 lakh people have died so far.