Aug 01, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases rise to 31,877 in Odisha, death toll reaches 177
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to over 16.38 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 64.5 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 131th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 16,38,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 35,747 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.5 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' begins today.Globally, there have been over 1.75 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.77 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark
Mainland China reports 45 new COVID-19 cases
US records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July
Assam COVID-19 tally breaches 40,000-mark
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31,000-mark; death toll mounts to 177
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark yesterday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said. The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | Mainland China reports 45 new COVID-19 cases
China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National HealthCommission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE updates | The total number of COVID-19 cases is 412 in Mizoram including 247 discharged cases and 165 active cases: Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram (ANI)
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE updates | Mizoram government has extended the state-wide partial lockdown till August 31 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
Coronavirus in the United States LIVE updates | US records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July
The US coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally, dealing a crushing blow to hopes of quickly reopening the economy. The United States recorded 1.87 million new cases in July, bringing total infections to 4.5 million, for an increase of 69%. Deaths in July rose 20% to nearly 154,000 total. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Rajasthan registered 1,147 fresh COVID-19 cases. The state tally now reached to 42,083 with 11,558 active COVID-19 cases. The death toll reached 680 with 13 more deaths (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam recorded 1,862 new COVID-19 cases that took the state tally to 40,269. Active cases stood at 9,811, while death toll rises to 98 with 4 more deaths: Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Highest single-day spike of 826 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand took the tally to 11,314. Active cases stood at 6,894. Death toll rises to 106 with 3 more deaths due to COVID-19 (PTI)
