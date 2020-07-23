Live now
Jul 23, 2020 07:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: West Bengal records highest one-day spike of 2,291 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases are nearing the 12 lakh-mark. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 63.1 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 122th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 11,92,915 cases, which includes more than 28,732 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.1 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.5 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.1 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Pune district records highest one-day rise of 3,218 new COVID-19 cases
Pune district in Maharashtra reported the highest single-day increase of 3,218 COVID-19 positive cases yesterday, that pushed its tally to 59,634, a health official said.
The death toll reached 1,504 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal sees highest single-day spike of 2,291 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal mounted to 1,221 as it reported the worst daily spike of 39 fatalities yesterday, the health department said.
The state also recorded 2,291 new infections, pushing the tally to 49,321, it said in a bulletin. It added that 1,615 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,450. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 11,92,915. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 7,53,049 patients have recovered, 28,732 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,11,133. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.5 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.1 lakh.
With over 39.6 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
