Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Independence Day celebrations to proceed under tight security, social distancing arrangements
Coronavirus India LIVE: Total confirmed cases have risen to 24.6 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 71.2 percent.
Coronavirus India LIVE: Today is the 145th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 24,61,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 48,040 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.62 lakh people have died so far.Celebrations for the 74th Independence Day celebrations are expected to proceed under multilayered security arrangements and with social distancing norms in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, police said.
Coronavirus India LIVE | Assam reports 2,706 fresh COVID cases, 6 more deaths
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 74,501 with 2,706 people testing positive on Friday, while six more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 175, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state at present has 22,630 active novel coronavirus patients, who are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCC), Sarma tweeted. The COVID-19 fatalities in the state now stood at 175.
At a plasma donation function during the day, Sarma said that 300-350 more COVID-19 patients, including five police personnel, have died due to ailments like cancer, kidney failure, heart disease or other comorbidities. The government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments, he said. Sarma also said that 2,310 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of people who have been cured to 51,693.
"Pleased to see that so many people have recovered. I wish them good health & long life ahead," he added. The state now has 22,630 active cases.
- PTI
Coronavirus India LIVE: Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for I-Day
Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, police said.
- PTI
Coronavirus world update | Globally, there have been over 2.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.62 lakh people have died so far.
