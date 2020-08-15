Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Independence Day celebrations to proceed under tight security, social distancing arrangements

Coronavirus India LIVE: Today is the 145th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 24,61,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 48,040 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.10 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.62 lakh people have died so far.

Celebrations for the 74th Independence Day celebrations are expected to proceed under multilayered security arrangements and with social distancing norms in place at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, police said.