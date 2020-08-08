Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,679 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally nears 55,500

Coronavirus LIVE updates | More than 1.6 lakh people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.

The grim milestone, which includes 10,000 deaths nationwide in the past nine days, comes as Americans and their political leaders remain divided over such issues as reopening schools, testing, business closures and mask orders. Total confirmed cases in the US have surged to 48.9 lakh.