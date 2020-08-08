Live now
Aug 08, 2020 08:20 AM IST
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,679 new COVID-19 cases, Assam's tally nears 55,500
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 20.2 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 138th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 20,27,074 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 41,585 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Assam and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 68 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 1.92 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.15 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | More than 1.6 lakh people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally.
The grim milestone, which includes 10,000 deaths nationwide in the past nine days, comes as Americans and their political leaders remain divided over such issues as reopening schools, testing, business closures and mask orders. Total confirmed cases in the US have surged to 48.9 lakh.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Countries with the highest confirmed cases
> United States: 48,98,977 confirmed cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Brazil: 29,12,212 cases
> India: 20,27,074 cases
> Russia: 8,77,135 cases
> South Africa: 5,38,184 cases
> Mexico: 4,62,690 cases
> Peru: 4,55,409 cases
> Chile: 3,68,828 cases
> Colombia: 3,57,710 cases
> United Kingdom: 3,38,770 cases
(Sources: MoHFW India and Reuters tracker, as of 7.45 am IST on August 8)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Could the ghosts of your previous colds help protect you from COVID-19, even if you have never been infected by the new coronavirus spreading across the planet?
Scientists are investigating a poorly-understood immune mechanism in the body that they hope could help efforts to curb the pandemic.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 618 new cases
The COVID-19 deaths of Jharkhand rose to 151 yesterday after six patients succumbed to the disease, a government bulletin said.
It said that 618 people also tested positive for coronavirus infection, pushing the state's tally to 16,482. The state now has 8,840 active cases while 7,491 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | With 2,679 new cases, Assam's COVID tally crosses 55,000
The number of COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed the 55,000-mark with 2,679 people testing positive yesterday, while six more patients died due to the disease that took the total death toll to 132, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
With the latest numbers, Assam has reported a total of 55,496 cases of COVID-19, of which 17,755 are from the state capital alone. With these, 38,809 persons have recovered and were discharged, while 16,552 active COVID-19 patients are being treated at present. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 20,27,074. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 13,78,105 patients have recovered, 41,585 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 6,07,384. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.92 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 7.15 lakh.
With over 48.98 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 138th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.