Jul 29, 2020 07:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to over 14.8 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 64.2 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 128th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 14,83,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33,425 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.2 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.68 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.58 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths
The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,449 yesterday as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, as per a state Health Department bulletin. A total of 2,134 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 62,964, it said.
So far, 42,022 people have recovered in the state. The discharge rate further improved to 66.74 percent with the latest recoveries.(Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE updates | Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 mark; death toll climbs to 67
Kerala reported its highest single-day spike of 1,167 COVID-19 cases so far of 1,167 yesterday, taking the infection tally to 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities.
In the last 24 hours, 19,140 samples were tested, taking the cumulative to 3,62,210specimens. Results were awaited for 6,596 samples. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 14,83,156. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 9,52,743 patients have recovered, 33,425 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,96,988. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.68 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.58 lakh.
With over 43.11 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 128th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. Guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’ are expected to be announced soon. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.