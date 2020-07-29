Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000

Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | West Bengal reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,449 yesterday as 38 more people succumbed to the disease, as per a state Health Department bulletin. A total of 2,134 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 62,964, it said.

So far, 42,022 people have recovered in the state. The discharge rate further improved to 66.74 percent with the latest recoveries.(Input from PTI)