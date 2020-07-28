Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 28, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Pune district reports 3,044 COVID-19 cases in one day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to over 14.3 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 63.9 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 127th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 14,35,453 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 32,771 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 63.9 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.63 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.49 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus vaccine LIVE updates | Moderna and Pfizer have launched two 30,000-subject trials of COVID-19 vaccines that could clear the way for regulatory approval and widespread use by the end of this year, the companies said.
The trials, both announced yesterday, are the first late-stage studies supported by the Trump administration's effort to speed development of measures against the novel coronavirus, adding to hope that an effective vaccine will help end the pandemic.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Trump not at risk of COVID-19 after security adviser tests positive: White House
United States President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, but there is no risk of exposure to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, the White House said in a statement.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar LIVE updates | Andaman reports first COVID-19 death, UT adds 34 fresh cases
Andaman reported its first death due to COVID-19 yesterday, four months after it had reported its first case of the infectious disease.
The Union Territory's tally went up to 324 after 34 more people tested positive for the disease.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 3,044 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district
Maharashtra’s Pune district reported 3,044 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 72,782 yesterday, a health department official said.
The official said that the death toll rose to 1,737 with 38 more patients succumbing to the infection in the district. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 14,35,453. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 9,17,568 patients have recovered, 32,771 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,85,114. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.63 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.49 lakh.
With over 42.4 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 127th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.