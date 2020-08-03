Live now
Aug 03, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally crosses 75,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to over 17.5 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 133rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 17,50,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 37,364 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 64.5 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway.Globally, there have been over 1.79 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.85 lakh people have died so far. Catch the highlights here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19
Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He tweeted saying, "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."
A team of doctors, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram to see Shah for COVID-19 treatment, news agency ANI reported.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | With 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally breaches 75,000-mark
The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,678 yesterday with record one-day jump of 49 fatalities, the health department said.
The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 new cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said in a bulletin.
So far, 52,730 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal and the number of active cases currently stands at 21,108. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 17,50,723. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 11,45,629 patients have recovered, 37,364 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 5,67,730. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.79 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.85 lakh.
With over 46.38 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 133rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is now underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.