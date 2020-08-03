Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: With 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, Bengal’s tally crosses 75,000

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted saying, "On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."

A team of doctors, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram to see Shah for COVID-19 treatment, news agency ANI reported.

