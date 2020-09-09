Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | 10 more COVID-19 patients die in Telangana; 2,479 fresh cases detected

Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | French COVID-19 cases and deaths mount up

The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to give a total of 3,35,524 cases, the health ministry said yesterday, as the country battles to avert a second wave of the virus. The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 30,764.

France has the world's seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll, and authorities are scrutinising the data to see what measures might be needed to help it cope with an expected second wave of the virus this winter. (Reuters)