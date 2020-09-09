Live now
Sep 09, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | 10 more COVID-19 patients die in Telangana; 2,479 fresh cases detected
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 42.80 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 77.65 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 170th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 42,80,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 72,775 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.65 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.74 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.94 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
10 more COVID-19 patients die in Telangana
Pune's COVID-19 count rises to 1.09 lakh
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload 1,31,382
Coronavirus vaccine update | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study put on hold due to 'adverse reaction'
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious s.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | As the number of COVID-19 cases in India soars to over 4.2 million, several UN agencies are supporting the government-led health and socioeconomic efforts to help deal with the outbreak.
Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press briefing that the UN team in India is led by Resident Coordinator Renata Dessallien.
It is supporting the “government-led health and socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic”, with over 4.2 million confirmed cases to date.
Coronavirus in Japan LIVE Updates | SoftBank Group Corp today unveiled the building that will house its new WeWork-designed headquarters, in a long-planned move that comes just as the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide forces a shift away from office working. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | French COVID-19 cases and deaths mount up
The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to give a total of 3,35,524 cases, the health ministry said yesterday, as the country battles to avert a second wave of the virus. The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 30,764.
France has the world's seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll, and authorities are scrutinising the data to see what measures might be needed to help it cope with an expected second wave of the virus this winter. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Japan LIVE Updates | Japan's households, firms keep hoarding cash at record pace as COVID-19 strains broaden
Japan's currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record annual pace in August as companies and households continued to pile up cash to guard against the coronavirus- driven income slump, central bank data showed today.
The data underlines the difficulty of prodding companies and households to start spending again, even as the economy gradually re-opens after lockdown measures were lifted in May. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE Updates | Mizoram reported 69 COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking total cases to 1,192 including 745 discharges and 447 active cases. No death due to the disease has been reported in the state so far: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services
Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operation timings today, officials said. Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage.
"The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted.
On September 7, the Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line, since the closure of the urban transporter on March 22.
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | 2,479 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,485 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Telangana yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 1,47,642 in the state. Active cases stand at 31,654: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The low case fatality rate has been made possible by the Standard Treatment Protocol which has enabled provision of standardised quality healthcare across States and resulted in low fatality; and selfless service of the doctors, paramedics and support staff in hospitals: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare