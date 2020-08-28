Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally nears 1 lakh

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 test for all tuberculosis patients

The Union Health Ministry has recommended that all tuberculosis patients be tested for the novel coronavirus and vice versa.

In a document titled 'Guidance Note on Bi-directional TB-COVID Screening and Screening of TB Among ILI/SARI Cases', the Health Ministry has noted that tuberculosis is associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of severe coronavirus infection. Further, the prevalence of the disease among those infected by COVID-19 has been found to be 0.37 percent to 4.47 percent.

