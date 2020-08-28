Live now
Aug 28, 2020 07:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally nears 1 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 33.1 lakh. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 76.2 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 158th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 33,10,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 60,472 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.2 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.43 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.26 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Health Ministry recommends COVID-19 test for all tuberculosis patients
The Union Health Ministry has recommended that all tuberculosis patients be tested for the novel coronavirus and vice versa.
In a document titled 'Guidance Note on Bi-directional TB-COVID Screening and Screening of TB Among ILI/SARI Cases', the Health Ministry has noted that tuberculosis is associated with a 2.1-fold increased risk of severe coronavirus infection. Further, the prevalence of the disease among those infected by COVID-19 has been found to be 0.37 percent to 4.47 percent.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally mounts to 98,807, death toll rises to 278
Assam reported 2,036 COVID-19 cases yesterday, pushing the tally to 98,807, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state's coronavirus death toll climbed to 278 with four fatalities since Wednesday, he said.
Assam now has 19,219 active cases, while 79,307 people have recovered from the disease so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 33,10,234. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 25,23,771 patients have recovered, 60,472 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,25,991. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.43 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.26 lakh.
With over 58.39 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 158th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 3.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.