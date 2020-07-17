Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000; US records over 77,000 cases in a day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India are nearing the 10 lakh-mark. India's COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 63.2 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 115th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 9,68,876 cases, which includes more than 24,915 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.2 percent. According to reports, India's COVID-19 case tally has already crossed the 10 lakh-mark.Globally, there have been over 1.36 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.84 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 15,392; death toll mounts to 79
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark yesterday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.
The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,412, while 10,877 people have recovered from the disease. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus impact | Emerging markets face wave of unrest as lockdowns ease, finds risk study
Dozens of emerging and frontier markets are likely to face mass protests in the coming months as lockdowns imposed to control the novel coronavirus pandemic ease and the dire economic impact of the virus hits home, according to new research.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Brazil’s tally tops 20 lakh
Brazil’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark. It is the second worst-affected country in the world. The case tally in the South American country stands at 20,12,151, according to a Reuters tally. This includes 76,688 deaths due to the disease.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US shatters record with over 77,000 cases in a day
The United States shattered its daily record for COVID-19 infections yesterday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.
The loss of 969 lives was the biggest increase since June 10, with Florida, South Carolina and Texas all reporting their biggest one-day spikes yesterday.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Record one-day jump of 1,690 COVID-19 cases takes Bengal’s tally to 36,117
West Bengal recorded 1,690 new COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike in infections, pushing the coronavirus count to 36,117 yesterday, the health department said.
At least 23 people have succumbed to the infection since July 15 evening, raising the death toll to 1,023, the department said in its bulletin.
The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 13,679 in the state. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India’s COVID-19 tally nears 10 lakh-mark
While confirmed cases in India stand at 9.6 lakh according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update yesterday, reports suggest that the country has already crossed the 10 lakh-mark.
According to news agency PTI, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India crossed the 10 lakh-mark last evening. This was based on updated tallies from states and Union Territories. This is yet to be corroborated by the figures from the Union Health Ministry.
At the current case growth rate, India is expected to formally cross the 10 lakh-mark shortly.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in Assam now, death toll at 50
Assam has crossed the 20,000 mark with 892 new COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the infection reached 50 with two deaths, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The total positive cases in the state reached 20,646 and out of the new cases, 598 patients are from Kamrup Metropolitan district which include 184 from Guwahati Central Jail, the minister said.
Out of the 20,646 positive patients in the state, there are 7,039 active cases, 13,554 have recovered, 50 have died and three migrated out of the state. The community transmission of coronavirus in Guwahati city -- 8,256 positive cases so far since June 24 -- was likely to return to a normal level by the end of August, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 9,68,876. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 6,12,814 patients have recovered, 24,915 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,31,146. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.36 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.84 lakh.
With over 35.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.