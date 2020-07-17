Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000; US records over 77,000 cases in a day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 115th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 9,68,876 cases, which includes more than 24,915 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.2 percent. According to reports, India's COVID-19 case tally has already crossed the 10 lakh-mark.

Globally, there have been over 1.36 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.84 lakh people have died so far.