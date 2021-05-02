Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 63,282 new COVID-19 cases, 802 deaths

May 02, 2021 / 06:35 AM IST

1.56 crore patients have recovered, 32.68 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As many as 15.49 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of May 1. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for the third phase of vaccination started on April 28. There have been 15.06 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 33.06 lakh have died.

: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has been reporting more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for several days. Over 1.91 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 2.11 lakh on May 1. While